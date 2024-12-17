Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There have been times over the past couple of months that the pain in CeeDee Lamb's right shoulder became unbearable.

The initial sprain of the AC joint happened Nov. 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. He has been limited in practices since but was always available. Last week, he said that although the sprain could worsen with more hits, he is not prepared to have offseason surgery.

In the second quarter of Sunday's 30-14 win against the Carolina Panthers, Lamb's former teammate, safety Xavier Woods, launched into Lamb on a 6-yard catch over the middle, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty.

"I feel like it's a well-known thing that my shoulder's hurting," Lamb said, "so I feel like these guys are definitely trying to put their best hit on me."

Lamb got up and flexed, as if nothing was wrong.