Saturday football returns to the NFL in Week 16 with games spread out over four days and every team in action.

The week kicks off Thursday with an AFC West matchup of the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium as both teams jockey for wild card positioning behind the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who will play the first half of a Saturday double-header, hosting the playoff-bound Houston Texans. Saturday afternoon's game will be an AFC North battle as the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens try to wrest the division lead from the 10-4 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday's slate feature's the week's highest opening total (49.5) as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio, while new the new Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills opened with the week's largest spread, -14.5 against the visiting New England Patriots.

Sunday night's game will have the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against a Dallas Cowboys team that entered Week 16 barely hanging on to their playoff lives by having won three of their past four games, while Monday Night Football will feature the Green Bay Packers -- one of three NFC North teams with double-digit wins -- playing host to a New Orleans Saints team that could well be eliminated from the playoffs before kick-off.

Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 16 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers -3

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Money Line: Broncos (+140) ; Chargers (-165)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 2.8, 57.9% to win outright

Houston Texans -2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 1 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Texans (-130) ; Chiefs (+110)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 1.3, 53.6% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens -6

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Steelers (+220) ; Ravens (-270)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6.5, 66.9% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals -7

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Browns (+260) ; Bengals (-320)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.7, 62.2% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals -4 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Cardinals (-200) ; Panthers (+170)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 9.7, 74.7% to win outright

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts -4.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Titans (+180) ; Colts (-215)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 3.7, 60.1% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 vs. Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Eagles (-170) ; Commanders (+145)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.3, 59% to win outright

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons -10

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Giants (+400) ; Falcons (-600)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 8.5, 71.3% to win outright

Detroit Lions -6.5 vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Lions (-280) ; Bears (+230)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 8.8, 72% to win outright

Los Angeles Rams -3.5 vs. New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Rams (-175) ; Jets (+150)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 0.5, 51.3% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Vikings (-155) ; Seahawks (+135)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.2, 59.1% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins -1.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: 49ers (+100) ; Dolphins (-120)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.5, 54.6% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills -14

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Patriots (+600) ; Bills (-1000)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 13.9, 82.5% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars -1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Line movement: Opened Raiders -1

Money Line: Jaguars (-120) ; Raiders (+100)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Raiders by 2.9, 57.8% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Buccaneers (-200) ; Cowboys (+170)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.5, 70.1% to win outright

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers -14

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Saints (+600) ; Packers (-1000)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 14.6, 83.6% to win outright