Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had completed all six of his pass attempts for 37 yards. Running back Chuba Hubbard had four carries for 22 yards.

The Panthers were playing almost flawlessly on their first drive Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, looking like the team that nearly beat the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South) and Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West) the previous three weeks.

Then on the 13th play, from the Dallas 18, after faking out Micah Parsons with a spin move that left the star linebacker tackling air, Young lost a fumble while scrambling.

That started what eventually became a 30-14 loss that was a microcosm of why the Panthers (3-11) are having a season that's put them in contention -- once again -- for the top pick of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Panthers' 31st-ranked defense gave up 410 yards to a Dallas team playing with backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Their 32nd-ranked rush defense gave up 211 yards on the ground to a team ranked 28th in rushing (91.2 yards per game).

Young finished with a career-high four turnovers (two interceptions, two lost fumbles) after totaling one the previous four games.

It revealed just how fine the line is for the Panthers being competitive (like the previous five games) and disastrous (like their 1-7 start).

"That's the challenge,'' coach Dave Canales said. "When you have a successful drive ending in a turnover, the challenge is you have to snap back and say, 'Ok, these are the things that led to the success of that drive and can we just return to it?'

"We weren't able to return to it in the course of the first half.''

That showed just where the Panthers need to improve during the offseason to take the next step forward.

Canales is sticking with Young for Sunday's game against the 7-7 Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox), who are trying stay alive for the NFC West title, which speaks to growing confidence in the top pick of the 2023 draft. It also speaks to the likelihood that Carolina will enter next season with Young and a veteran (current backup Andy Dalton or a free agent), instead of using a high first-round pick on another quarterback.

"His demeanor in response to the challenges and adversity we faced in the game, for Bryce to continue to play with confidence, to continue to see the coverage, to see the routes develop ... he just stayed consistent that way,'' Canales said. "I felt his confidence.''

Improving the offensive line during the offseason will help Young, who was sacked a season-high six times after being sacked a total of six times the previous five games.

Meanwhile, the defense continued to show flaws that have proved unfixable since losing defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee) and inside linebacker Shaq Thompson (Achilles) to season-ending injuries in the first two games.

"We haven't had the right fit, and chemistry has been off a little bit on our run fits and knowing how we each play a role,'' defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson said. "I feel that's been a little iffy.''

It's clear the Panthers don't have enough defensive talent to be consistently competitive, something that should be addressed in free agency and the draft.

"At some point you just have to compete,'' Canales said.

Among the top defensive options Carolina could consider in the draft are Colorado's Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (who could bolster the roster as a cornerback and wide receiver), Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr., Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau and Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.

Outside linebacker, in particular, should be a focus with Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum entering the last year of their contracts in 2025.

The defense hasn't shown it can stop anybody, particularly against the run.

"It just takes consistency,'' inside linebacker Josey Jewell said. "You'll see a flash of it on three downs consecutively, and then all of a sudden the next drive, it's totally different. One guy gets beat, and we don't play off it correctly, and then it's a 10-yard run, a six-yarder, seven ... and they're just gashing us.''

Canales acknowledged the run defense has to be addressed in the offseason, but for now he's focused on getting the players he has ready for the Cardinals and the NFL's seventh-best rush offense (141.5 YPG.).

Everyone understands the challenge.

"When the opposing offense can run the ball like they have been, it's definitely not going to help,'' Jewell said. "And then it opens up the pass game later. So it comes down to physicality, people doing their job, winning their one-on-ones.

"We can't have another one like last week.''