          Dolphins WR Grant DuBose to return home after hospital stay

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNDec 18, 2024, 06:57 PM
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return home Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said, after spending the past three days in a Houston hospital.

          DuBose was hospitalized after taking a hit to the head during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Medical staff tended to him for roughly 11 minutes while he lay on the NRG Stadium turf, before strapping him to a stretcher and neck brace, and wheeling him to an ambulance.

          Initial tests and imaging produced positive results, McDaniel said Monday, but DuBose remained under evaluation until he was cleared to travel Wednesday.

          The Dolphins placed DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season.