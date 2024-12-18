Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return home Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said, after spending the past three days in a Houston hospital.

DuBose was hospitalized after taking a hit to the head during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Medical staff tended to him for roughly 11 minutes while he lay on the NRG Stadium turf, before strapping him to a stretcher and neck brace, and wheeling him to an ambulance.

Initial tests and imaging produced positive results, McDaniel said Monday, but DuBose remained under evaluation until he was cleared to travel Wednesday.

The Dolphins placed DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season.