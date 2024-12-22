Jordan Battle hauls in an interception, then Geno Stone snags one of his own on the following possession for the Bengals. (0:36)

CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he plans to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 29, despite his two interceptions in a 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson spent several minutes in the medical tent after D'Onta Foreman's goal-line fumble on Cleveland's opening possession, but Thompson-Robinson returned for the second drive and finished the game. He said he was evaluated for a lingering calf injury, but he plans to play against the Dolphins.

The 2023 fifth-round pick made his first start of the season and fourth of his career on Sunday, but he struggled for much of the afternoon. Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 34 passes for 157 yards and had two of the Browns' three turnovers, including a red zone interception early in the fourth quarter with Cleveland trailing 17-6.

Thompson-Robinson, who also rushed nine times for 49 yards, had zero net yards passing at halftime and was sacked five times.

"I can't cuss, but there's a word I want to say. It wasn't a good day," Thompson-Robinson said. "I know we had good moments, but good moments don't win football games."

Cleveland finished the game with 273 total yards of offense but averaged just 3.3 yards per play after running back Jerome Ford's 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

"We need to do a better job in a bunch of different areas," Stefanski said, "but bottom line, we do have to take care of the football."

Thompson-Robinson took over for Jameis Winston, who was benched earlier in the week and then was made the emergency quarterback because of an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. Bailey Zappe, whom the Browns signed off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in October, served as the backup Sunday.