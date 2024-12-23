Open Extended Reactions

OK, Jayden Daniels. We see you.

The Commanders' rookie quarterback added to his growing legend Sunday with a nearly impossible comeback victory over the Eagles, who are first in the NFC East. The Eagles, who've spent the past couple of weeks being anointed the league's most complete and dangerous team, led 27-14 going into the fourth quarter. Yes, they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion in the first quarter, but considering how this team has been playing defense of late, Philadelphia appeared in good shape to hold the lead.

Instead, Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Olamide Zaccheaus to put Washington in front by one point with 9:06 left in the game. And even then, once the Eagles kicked a field goal, intercepted a Daniels pass in Washington territory and kicked another field goal to go up 33-28 with 1:58 to go, we all figured, "Well, valiant effort, but the Eagles are going to hold on here." But Daniels delivered a nine-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that put Washington back on top with six seconds remaining in the game. It was the kind of performance that practically demands overreaction.

We'll begin there and judge a few more potential Week 16 takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Jump to:

Commanders still alive in NFC East race?

Penix will lead Falcons to the playoffs?

Bengals can still be a problem in AFC field?

Steelers will lose their wild-card game?

Vikings, Lions battling for No. 1 seed?

The Commanders are still alive in the NFC East race