LANDOVER, Md. -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders with a concussion.

Hurts left the field midway through the first quarter after his head collided with the turf as he was hit by linebacker Frankie Luvu while going to the ground following a 13-yard run.

After being evaluated in the medical tent, he walked to the locker room and was later ruled out.

Kenny Pickett, the former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller, replaced Hurts and completed the drive by throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Pickett threw an interception to Luvu on the next possession, however, and Washington scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to cut the lead to 14-7.

Hurts has not missed a game all season. He was evaluated for a concussion in the Eagles' matchup with the Commanders in Week 11 when his head hit the turf in the first half, but he was cleared to return.