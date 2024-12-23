The Commanders take the lead with six seconds left as Jayden Daniels connects with Jamison Crowder for a touchdown. (edited) (0:29)

LANDOVER, Md. -- When the Washington Commanders took possession 57 yards from the end zone with less than two minutes remaining and trailing by five points against a team that had won 10 straight games, quarterback Jayden Daniels showed no signs of stress.

It's easy to see why: Daniels continues to deliver in these moments. He did so once again with a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jamison Crowder with 6 seconds remaining in a 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3).

"He really lights up in those spots," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "Today, he became a heavy hitter."

But Daniels' heroics weren't limited to the final touchdown pass. He became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history -- and seventh in NFL history -- to throw five touchdown passes in a game as the Commanders inched closer to a playoff berth.

Washington (10-5) can clinch a spot with one more win. The Commanders next play Dec. 28 against the Atlanta Falcons (8-7).

For Daniels, Sunday's performance was a continuation of big plays and even bigger moments. He threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter alone -- as well as an interception on the Commanders' penultimate drive.

"You want to see how you match up against those types of [teams]," Daniels said.

Already this season he completed a 52-yard Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears; he threw two touchdown passes in the final four minutes against Dallas that would have resulted in a tie had Washington made the second extra point. In a win over Cincinnati in Week 3, Daniels threw a touchdown pass with less than four minutes left to clinch a win.

Daniels also led a game-winning field goal drive to beat the New York Giants in Week 2. There's a reason he's the NFL's top-rated quarterback in the final two minutes of regulation among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts. He has thrown an NFL-best four touchdown passes in that stretch.

"I love those types of situations," Daniels said. "Those are when it's on thin ice and plays need to be made. That's what you live for. If you really love the sport you live for those big-time moments where it comes down to the end, everything's against you, your back is against the wall. How will you respond?"

It's why Daniels is considered the likely front-runner to win offensive rookie of the year. He now has 22 touchdown passes.

"I see a lot of poise," Crowder said. "He's cool, calm, collected under pressure. A lot of times you don't get that from a lot of quarterbacks."

In the postgame locker room, receiver Terry McLaurin -- who caught an over-the-shoulder 32-yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter -- told Daniels he loved playing with him. It's understandable: McLaurin has a career-high 12 touchdown catches and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth consecutive season.

"If we're making plays or missing plays he just has a way to stay even-keel," McLaurin said. "I've never seen that from a rookie at any position, let alone one quarterbacking. He has a way of making the right plays when it's time. You can't teach that. His ability to get better every week and learn from his mistakes is why he has a chance to be one of the great ones."

Daniels also hurt the Eagles with his legs. He rushed for 82 of the Commanders' 114 yards rushing. None mattered more than the 29 yards he picked up on a fourth-and-11 scramble, swerving past defenders in the middle of the field, to the Eagles' 12. Three plays later he connected with receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 4-yard touchdown.

"I've never seen him flinch," McLaurin said. "The only time I've ever seen him show emotion is when we lost to Baltimore [in Week 6]. He was on the sideline and I was upset, but I was kind of smiling to myself because [I was thinking], we've got us one. He hates to lose."

Daniels arrives at the facility by 5:30 a.m. and conducts a walk-through with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury three days a week -- finishing around 6:30 a.m. Quinn said he has worked his players more on situational football than at any time in his coaching history.

That's why the players said it felt just like practice when driving for the game-winning score. In fact, Daniels threw a touchdown pass to Crowder on the same route against the same two-safety look in practice Friday.

Because of this preparation, Daniels avoids feeling stressed -- even after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter that led to an Eagles field goal.

"That keeps the rest of us calm," Washington guard Sam Cosmi said. "The biggest thing that's great to see is the person that has the most belief in his ability is himself. He's a dog; he's a competitor. I'm really happy he's my QB."