J.J. Watt joins Pat McAfee and lists a few players who should be considered for Defensive Player of the Year (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Myles Garrett might not always be friendly with opposing offensive linemen during a game, but he briefly turned that switch off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end recorded two tackles and a stuff in a 35-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. During the game, Garrett had a neat moment with Baltimore offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten.

Between plays, the rookie had a request for the Browns star: "I know I'm a nobody, but if I could get that jersey after?" Garrett obliged, but not before pushing aside Rosengarten's nobody assessment.

"Hey, you're in the league. Y'all winning games. Y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody. I got you," he said.

The Baltimore offensive tackle expressed his appreciation following the moment, which was captured by NFL Films for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North."

The Ravens drafted Rosengarten in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He played four seasons with the Washington Huskies, never giving up a sack in his collegiate career. He has had similar success in the NFL so far, being penalized only four times in 17 games, 14 of which have been starts at right tackle.

Garrett finished the season with 14 sacks, but none against Rosengarten and Baltimore. The Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round on Saturday, while the Browns didn't qualify for the postseason.