FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Cradle of football minds: In 2004, the San Diego State quarterback room included a future NFL head coach, general manager and offensive coordinator -- Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Darren Mougey (Jets) and Tanner Engstrand (Jets), respectively.

That's a lot of brain power in one place.

"It's really unusual that that group of quarterbacks, in that room at that time, are in such high places right now," former San Diego State coach Tom Craft said this week in a phone interview.

The Jets are counting on Mougey and Engstrand to help change the direction of the franchise. Craft remembers Mougey and Engstrand, both backups to O'Connell, as hard workers with an aptitude for learning.

"Funny story about Tanner," Craft said.

Craft recalled a game from 2003, when the Aztecs almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college history -- a 16-13 loss at second-ranked Ohio State. Engstrand came off the bench for three plays in the third quarter, when the starter (not O'Connell) got the wind knocked out of him.

Talk about tough spots: Engstrand was a junior college transfer, a walk-on, in his major-college debut before a crowd of 104,000 at the Horseshoe.

On the first play, Engstrand was given a "choice concept," Craft said. The call: Look for the slot receiver unless the safety comes down to cover him. In that case, you have the outside receiver on a deep fade.

Craft figured Engstrand would play it safe and check it down to the running back. To the surprise of many, he threw a 25-yard fade to Jeff Webb, who was wide open at the Ohio State 10-yard line. Webb, a future Kansas City Chiefs draft pick, dropped a well-thrown ball that might have gone for a go-ahead touchdown.

The outcome of the play was crushing, but the point of the story was Engstrand's quick thinking and fearlessness.

"Pretty impressive, considering it was such a big stage," Craft said of Engstrand, who wound up attempting only two more passes for the Aztecs in his career.

Once again, Engstrand, 42, is on the big stage, calling plays for the Jets. He's never done it on the NFL level, but he learned from some of the league's best, most recently former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

"He was always a guy who had his head down and was working as hard as Kevin and Darren to just try to get some type of look and try to get on the field," said Craft, now retired. "I was impressed with him as a walk-on, his attitude. He made a lot of stops along the way to get where he is today."

If Engstrand calls plays with the same mindset as he played, albeit briefly, the Jets will be an aggressive outfit.

2. Green on offense: Aaron Glenn's coaching staff is mostly complete. The early takeaway? Lots of experience on defense, Glenn's bread and butter, but not nearly as much on offense and special teams.

Aside from Engstrand, a first-time coordinator, the Jets have a first-time line coach, Steve Heiden, also from the Lions. Heiden did work as an assistant line coach for one year but never has run the entire position group. Quarterbacks coach Charles London has only four years of experience in that role.

The presence of passing-game coordinator Scott Turner, a former coordinator and playcaller, adds some seasoning to the group.

On special teams, Chris Banjo is a first-time coordinator with only two years of NFL coaching experience.

3. Rick on Rodgers: Longtime executive Rick Spielman, the new senior football adviser, will be a sounding board for Mougey and Glenn. Naturally, we'd all like to know his feelings about Aaron Rodgers, the looming quarterback decision and his overall take on the team.

He discussed Rodgers on the Oct. 15 episode of his CBS Sports podcast, "With the First Pick." At the time, the Jets had just completed the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams.

Referring to Rodgers and Adams, Spielman said, "I don't think either of them are there" in 2025. He continued, saying, "I don't see an Aaron Rodgers, if the thing blows up, want to play and start from a rebuild mode, not at his age and where he's at. He may just walk and retire."

Spielman said last season was "Super Bowl or bust" for the Jets, adding that it was "premature" for owner Woody Johnson to fire Robert Saleh when he did.

Again, these comments were from the middle of the season, several weeks before Spielman and The 33rd Team were hired to consult for the Jets on their coach and GM searches. But maybe they provide some insight into his thoughts.

4. QB option: Spielman's presence in the front office is sure to spark Kirk Cousins speculation.

As the Minnesota Vikings' GM, Spielman signed Cousins to a huge free agent deal in 2018. Cousins, who enjoyed his most productive years in Minnesota, is likely to be cut or traded by the Atlanta Falcons in the coming weeks.

If the Jets move on from Rodgers, Cousins, 36, could be a short-term option.

5. The Glenn Commandments: Spielman, who announced his hiring Thursday on the podcast, said he participated virtually in a Jets staff meeting the day before. He said coaches on both sides of the ball discussed the mental and physical traits they want from players at their respective positions.

After listening to Glenn in the meeting, Spielman concluded, "I have a feeling this will be a very intense football team."

6. Connections: Spielman's hiring, and his overall role in the selection process, didn't sit well with some of the GM candidates who lost out to Mougey. Three of them pointed out to ESPN the connection between Spielman, Mougey and current Denver Broncos GM George Paton, suggesting something fishy.

Paton is a Spielman protege who worked at his side for several years with the Vikings. Paton gave a strong endorsement for Mougey, his assistant GM in Denver. In turn, Mougey hired Spielman.

From the team's perspective, the objective was to give Mougey -- a first-time GM -- an experienced and compatible person to lean on.

7. A plea to ownership: Several former Jets told ESPN they're thrilled that owner Woody Johnson hired a former player (Glenn) to coach the team. Some said they hope Johnson will take a hands-off approach, letting his new hires run the show.

"If Woody is reading this article: Woody, let your football people make the football decisions," said Marvin Washington, who played with the Jets from 1989 to 1996. "Stand back and you will enjoy all the fruits of their labor."

8. Super Bowl Sunday: As of Friday, four former Jets were on the active rosters of the Super Bowl teams -- guard Mekhi Becton, pass rusher Bryce Huff and punter Braden Mann on the Philadelphia Eagles; defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. on the Chiefs.

While Becton has reinvented himself after a disappointing run with the Jets, Huff has struggled to get on the field -- only 13 snaps in three playoff games. He also was a nonfactor in the regular season. He received a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason in a free agency, including $34 million guaranteed.

9. Did you know? The Chiefs (11) and the Jets (10) played almost the same number of one-score games in the regular season. The Chiefs went 11-0, the Jets 3-7.

So close, yet ...

10. The Last Word: "I've talked with the Jets. We'll figure things out when we figure them out." -- Rodgers to NBC Sports at the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.