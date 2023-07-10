The possibility of Alex DeBrincat being traded this summer had been a topic of discussion for weeks.

On Sunday night, the Detroit Red Wings were the team to offer the right package in return for the talented winger, sending forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Ottawa Senators. Following the trade, the Wings signed DeBrincat to a four-year, $31.5 million contract.

How did both GMs do in this swap? Here are our grades for each side: