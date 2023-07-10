The Detroit Red Wings acquired high-scoring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, landing one of the few remaining stars in the offseason trade market.

Detroit sent Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2024 to the Senators in the deal, and the Wings immediately signed DeBrincat, 24, to a four-year extension that carries a 7.875 million salary cap hit for a total of $31.5 million.

The deal comes just days past the one-year anniversary of his deal with Ottawa. At the NHL draft last summer, the Chicago Blackhawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators for three draft picks, including the No. 7 overall selection, which the Blackhawks used to select defenseman Kevin Korchinski.

In addition, the Blackhawks received the No. 39 pick in this year's draft and Ottawa's third-round selection in 2024.

The Senators, who missed the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, had hoped to secure a long-term deal with the winger, before it became clear DeBrincat was interested in other destinations. He performed well in his one season there, posting 27 goals and 66 points.

A native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, DeBrincat was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round in 2016.

He is a two-time 40-goal scorer who matched his career high with 41 tallies in his final season in Chicago and set a career best with 37 assists in 82 games during that campaign.

All told with the Blackhawks, he posted 307 points (160 goals, 147 assists) in 368 regular-season games.