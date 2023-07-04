Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina, the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2018, will remain with the organization after clearing waivers on Tuesday.

Zadina still has two years left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $1.825 million and $4.56 million owed in cash, likely explaining why he went unclaimed.

Detroit placed Zadina on waivers on Monday after general manager Steve Yzerman said the 23-year-old asked for a trade through his agent, but the team was unable to find a suitable deal.

"I tried to find a place for him to play, somebody that's interested in Filip, maybe give him [a better] opportunity [to play]. I haven't been able to do that," Yzerman said Monday. "So, I put him on waivers today, I'm trying to give him the opportunity to go somewhere, an organization if he wants to play more. We'll see if that happens."

Zadina played in 190 games with the Red Wings, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

Sidelined part of the 2022-23 season with a lower-body injury, Zadina played in just 30 games and recorded three goals and four assists.

The Czech player signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension with Detroit last August.

ESPN's Kristen Shilton and Reuters contributed to this report.