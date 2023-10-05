We are just days away from opening night of the 2023-24 NHL season on Oct. 10, featuring a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: Nashville Predators-Tampa Bay Lightning (5:30 p.m. ET), Chicago Blackhawks-Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET) and Seattle Kraken-Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET), the latter of which will include the Knights' Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony.

But before the puck drops on live game action, we have some significant questions -- and a panel of writers to answer them. Let's dive in!

Jump ahead:

Most hyped non-Bedard rookies

Keys to the Knights' Cup defense

Who will be the first coach fired?

How many goals for Alex Ovechkin?

Under-the-radar awards picks