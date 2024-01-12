Open Extended Reactions

The NHL's 2023-24 regular season is nearing its midway point, offering as many surprises off the ice as in the standings.

(Seriously: If the league wants the regular season to be a series of highlight-reel goals and serial drama among players and teams, followed by the single greatest postseason tournament in organized sports, hockey will be doing pretty good for itself.)

There will be more surprises in the backstretch of the season, and we'll try to predict some of them with another batch of bold predictions in the second half for all 32 teams. Enjoy!