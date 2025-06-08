Open Extended Reactions

The next generation of NHL stars takes the stage at the 2014 NHL draft.

1



Aaron Ekblad

Florida Panthers

TEAM: Barrie (OHL)

HT: 6-foot-3

WT: 213 lbs

POS: D

Prospect analysis: He's a monster on the back end and plays the game with an edge and elite defensive value. He does so much more than just hit and win battles: he skates well with good power in his stride and excellent pivots; he has really developed the offensive side of his game, with above-average puck skills; and he sees the ice well, can be creative along the point and join the attack or run the point with a high-end shot from deep. -- Pronman

Team-fit analysis: Ekblad will give the Panthers a potential cornerstone defenseman who can eat up big minutes in big situations. He will complement a strong group of young forwards (led by Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov) and the recently reacquired Roberto Luongo to help shore up a very leaky Panthers defense that ranked 29th in the NHL last season. If Florida ever hopes to gain admittance to the perennial playoff club, it needs to develop a true hockey identity to go along with this young core. -- Provenzano