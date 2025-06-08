        <
          NHL Draft: Round 1 analysis

          Len Redkoles/NHLI/Getty Images
          • Frank Provenzano
            Frank Provenzano
            ESPN Insider
            • Assistant GM for the Dallas Stars, 2006-2013
            • TSN Salary Cap analyst, 2006
            • Assistant GM for the Washington Capitals, 1997-2004
          • Corey Pronman
            Corey Pronman
            Special to ESPN
              Corey Pronman is ESPN's NHL Draft and Prospects analyst. He provides analysis on the top draft-eligible players, prospects drafted by NHL teams and all other relevant prospect information. He lives in New York.
          Jun 8, 2025, 08:16 PM

          PHILADELPHIA -- The next generation of NHL stars takes the stage at the 2014 NHL draft. Insider's Frank Provenzano and Corey Pronman break down every first-round pick, including analysis of the prospects' talents and where they fit into each team's pipeline.

          Follow along on Twitter (@NHLDraftBlog) for additional insights throughout the night.

          1

          Aaron Ekblad
          Florida Panthers

          TEAM: Barrie (OHL)
          HT: 6-foot-3
          WT: 213 lbs
          POS: D

          Prospect analysis: He's a monster on the back end and plays the game with an edge and elite defensive value. He does so much more than just hit and win battles: he skates well with good power in his stride and excellent pivots; he has really developed the offensive side of his game, with above-average puck skills; and he sees the ice well, can be creative along the point and join the attack or run the point with a high-end shot from deep. -- Pronman

          Team-fit analysis: Ekblad will give the Panthers a potential cornerstone defenseman who can eat up big minutes in big situations. He will complement a strong group of young forwards (led by Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov) and the recently reacquired Roberto Luongo to help shore up a very leaky Panthers defense that ranked 29th in the NHL last season. If Florida ever hopes to gain admittance to the perennial playoff club, it needs to develop a true hockey identity to go along with this young core. -- Provenzano