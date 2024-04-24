NHL odds to win 2024 playoffs, Stanley Cup, conference futures

Greg Wyshynski breaks down all you need to know going into the Stanley Cup playoffs. (2:02)

The puck has dropped on the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs as 16 teams, including the Presidents Trophy-winning New York Rangers, defending champion Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and more look to be the team to have their names etched into Lord Stanley's cup.

We have the odds for each team to advance to and win the cup, as well as the odds for each first-round series. Odds for Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP..are also available.

All odds accurate as of publication time.