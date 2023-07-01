The Buffalo Sabres focused on their blue line at the start of free agency, agreeing to deals with Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton.

The 35-year-old Johnson is signing a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan the deal also includes a $1.25 million signing bonus.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johnson had been the longest tenured member of the Colorado Avalanche and helped them win a Stanley Cup in 2022. However, the team elected to not re-sign him and the end of his seven-year contract that carried a $6 million average annual value provided salary cap relief for the Avs.

Clifton joins the Sabres on a three-year contract with an AAV of $3.33 million. The 28-year-old set career highs last season for the Boston Bruins in games played (78), goals (5), assists (18) and points (23)