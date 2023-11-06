Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Sabres recalled one of their top prospects, forward Matthew Savoie, from a conditioning stint with the AHL's Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Savoie, 19, was drafted ninth overall in 2022. He had been expected to challenge for a roster spot to open the season but was sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the final game of September's Buffalo Prospect Challenge.

Savoie debuted with the Americans on Oct. 25 and had five points in six games.

Last season with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice, Savoie notched 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in 62 games and added another 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 playoff games.

Savoie will take the roster spot of forward Brandon Biro, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with an undisclosed injury.

Biro scored two goals in his season debut in Wednesday's 5-2 win at Philadelphia and skated 23 shifts in Friday's 5-1 loss to the visiting Flyers.