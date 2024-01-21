The Oilers pick up the road win over the Flames, giving them 13 in a row. (1:39)

Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year deal to finish the season with the Edmonton Oilers, with the team saying he gets $775,000 plus performance bonuses.

Perry, 38, had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November. After an internal investigation, the Blackhawks said Perry violated club policies in what was described as a workplace matter. General manager Kyle Davidson declined to disclose specifics but said it was not a criminal matter.

Perry, in a statement, apologized for his "inappropriate and wrong" behavior and said he was entering professional treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health.

The Oilers are on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak -- an incredible turnaround following a slow start that prompted a coaching change.

Several teams had explored signing Perry, sources said.