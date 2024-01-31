Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is returning to limited on-ice conditioning work in his recovery from a blood-clotting issue that has sidelined him since November.

The Hurricanes announced the update on Andersen's status Wednesday.

"I am thrilled that I'm a step closer to joining my teammates and competing on the ice," Andersen said in a statement. "I feel grateful for the help and support I've received from my family and doctors, as well as the entire Hurricanes organization."

General manager Don Waddell said Andersen had been on anti-coagulation medication since being diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms. In his statement, Waddell said Andersen had been working with medical experts on how to return to playing safely and had returned to some off-ice activities "without complication."

Andersen, 34, hasn't played since Nov. 2 after starting 4-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts.

He was sidelined for his first playoff trip with the Hurricanes in 2022, but returned in 2023 to win five of his nine starts with a 1.83 goals-against average and .917 save percentage as the Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference final.