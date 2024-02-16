        <
        >

          Penguins claim F Matthew Phillips off waivers from Capitals

          • Field Level Media
          Feb 16, 2024, 08:41 PM

          The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed forward Matthew Phillips off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Friday.

          He is signed through the 2023-24 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

          Phillips, 25, had one goal and four assists in 27 games this season with the Capitals.

          A sixth-round pick by Calgary in 2016, Phillips played in one game for the Flames in 2020-21 and two games in 2022-23.

          He has recorded 237 points (103 goals, 134 assists) in 265 career games in the American Hockey League.