Open Extended Reactions

Wild forward Matt Boldy is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and might not be ready for Minnesota's Oct. 10 season opener against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boldy, 23, is coming off a career-high 69-point season (29 goals, 40 assists), his third with the Wild since they drafted him 12th overall in 2019.

Entering the second year of a seven-year, $49 million contract, Boldy has 171 points (75 goals, 96 assists) in 203 games with Minnesota.