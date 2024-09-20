Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils rewarded productive young forward Dawson Mercer with a three-year, $12 million contract Friday.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 22-year-old will earn $3 million this coming season, $4.75 million the following year and $4.25 million in the final campaign, 2026-27.

Mercer had 20 goals and 13 assists last season, playing in all 82 games. The restricted free agent had a career-high four power-play goals and a time on ice average of 17:13.

He set a Devils franchise record Feb. 25, 2023, when he passed Scott Gomez for consecutive games played (141) to start an NHL career. Mercer has extended the streak to 246 games. He has not missed a game since his debut Oct. 15, 2021.

In his first three seasons, Mercer has 64 goals and 67 assists. He also has three goals and four assists in 12 playoff games.

Mercer was New Jersey's second choice, 18th overall, in the 2020 NHL draft. He represented Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation's 2020 and 2021 world junior championship and the 2022 and 2024 men's world championships.