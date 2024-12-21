Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Capitals placed Lars Eller on injured reserve Saturday due to illness and recalled fellow forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

The move to injured reserve is retroactive to Tuesday. The Capitals acquired Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 12 in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round selection.

Eller, 35, has two goals and four assists in 16 games for the Capitals this season after totaling four and three, respectively, over 17 games with the Penguins.

He has 184 goals and 231 assists in 1,069 career games with St. Louis (2019-10), Montreal (2010-16), Washington (2016-23, 2024-present), Colorado (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024). The Blues made the Denmark native the 13th pick of the 2007 NHL draft.

Eller won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

Rybinski, 23, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL draft. He has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games this season with Hershey.