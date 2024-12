Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out the his club's 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday night because of an undisclosed injury.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Matthews took a cross-check to the back late in a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Matthews missed nine games last month because of an upper-body injury that saw him travel to Germany for treatment. Berube replied "a little bit of both" when asked Saturday if the current issue is new or related to the star center's previous absence.

The three-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal-scorer skipped the morning skate Friday in Buffalo before scoring against the Sabres. Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season.

Ryan Reaves and Connor Dewar slotted into the lineup against the Islanders in place of Matthews and Pontus Holmberg. In the loss, William Nylander scored twice, but the Maple Leafs allowed three third-period goals as New York cruised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.