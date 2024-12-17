Open Extended Reactions

The NHL playoff picture has started to come into focus.

Some teams have banked enough points to scorching starts that they're practically locks to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Some teams have made up significant ground despite early-season struggles. And some teams are looking for something, anything to give them hope that the season isn't lost.

Remember: What's projected now isn't always how things turn out. On Dec. 17, 2023, the Edmonton Oilers were two points out of a playoff spot. They ended up second in the Pacific and one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. Of course, having Connor McDavid on your team helps.

Welcome to a new monthly feature on ESPN: The NHL Bubble Watch, where we check in with the postseason races using playoff probabilities and points projections from Stathletes for all 32 teams - including what each team should be most concerned about going forward ... or in the case of some lottery-bound teams, what they should celebrate.

But first, a look at what the playoff matchups would look like if the Stanley Cup tournament started today: