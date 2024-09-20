On Jan. 17, 2008, Rick Nash put on a stickhandling clinic to score the winning goal for the Blue Jackets. (0:30)

The Columbus Blue Jackets named franchise icon Rick Nash as their president of hockey operations on Friday.

The No. 1 pick in the 2002 NHL draft, Nash played for the Blue Jackets from 2002 to 2012 and is the franchise leader in goals (289) and assists (258). He concluded his career in 2018 following stints with the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins and returned to Columbus in June 2019 as a special assistant to the general manager.

Nash, 40, was promoted to director of player development two years later.

"Rick Nash is an extremely bright guy who has become an important part of our hockey operations leadership group," general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is very passionate about the Columbus Blue Jackets and this community and has been a great resource for me since I arrived here in late May. Rick made a significant impact on this organization as a player and will continue to do so in his role as director of hockey operations."

Nash served as captain of the Blue Jackets from 2008 to 2012. He was a five-time All-Star and won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, given to the NHL's leading goal scorer, in 2004. The franchise retired his No. 61 in March 2022.

The club also announced the appointments of Zach Abdou as senior manager of hockey operations and Basil McRae as the new director of pro scouting.