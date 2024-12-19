Open Extended Reactions

The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron on Wednesday ahead of the NHL holiday roster freeze.

Carrier, 28, has seven points and was a minus-14 in 28 games this season for the struggling Predators. He was averaging 20:07 per game, up from his previous two seasons in Nashville and the third most among all skaters this season for the Predators. That ice time includes 2:44 per game on the penalty kill, which was second most on the Predators. Carrier primarily played on a pairing with Jeremy Lauzon this season.

Though known for his defense, Carrier has shown some offensive upside in the past, including 30 points in 2021-22 as a rookie.

Carrier, a Quebec native, was the subject of trade speculation last season before re-signing with the Predators for three years and $11.25 million in July. He last played Dec. 7 and had been listed as week to week due to an upper-body injury.

Barron, a 23-year-old defenseman, has one goal and was a minus-4 in 17 games for the Canadiens. He is averaging 14:43 per game, which is down from last season. Barron blocks shots and plays with physicality.

Barron, who plays the left and right side on defense, has two more years left on his deal with a $1.15 million cap hit before he can become a restricted free agent.

Before the season, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis praised Barron's skating and physical play but said Montreal wanted more consistency from its young defenseman.

"If J.B. plays 20 minutes, he might have the puck for one minute max and there's 19 minutes he won't have the puck. So how engaged are you?" St. Louis said, according to Sportsnet. "Are you boxing out? Are you blocking shots? I find he's made nice improvements on this, and it's good that he has. Now, it's about consistency in these elements. That's what he needs to find."

The NHL's annual holiday roster freeze begins Friday and runs through Dec. 27.