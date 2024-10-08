Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Capitals signed veteran forward Jakub Vrana to a one-year, $775,000 contract Tuesday.

Vrana, 28, was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Capitals in 2014 and played his first four-plus NHL seasons with Washington. He won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2018.

The Czech Republic native played for the St. Louis Blues in 2023-24, contributing two goal and four assists in 21 games.

Vrana has recorded 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 367 career games with the Capitals (2016-21), Detroit Red Wings (2021-23) and Blues.