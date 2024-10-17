OHL cooperates with sexual assault investigation

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- The Ontario Hockey League said Thursday that it is taking sexual assault allegations against eight former players "very seriously" and will cooperate with any police investigation.

A woman said in a CTV report that aired Wednesday she was sexually assaulted by eight OHL players in November 2014 at a house where a 19-year-old player she was in a relationship with was living while playing in the league. She said some of the players went on to play in the NHL.

The woman, now 32, said she filed a report with Ontario Provincial Police earlier this year.

The OHL said in its statement it first became aware of sexual assault allegations Wednesday.

The NHL said it "is deeply troubled by any accusation of this nature. We have no information beyond what was in the media report from [Wednesday] night."

The CTV report did not name the players alleged to have been involved and none of the allegations has been tested in court.

The report comes as Hockey Canada continues to deal with sexual assault allegations against players on its 2018 and 2003 national junior teams.