New Jersey Devils third-liner Paul Cotter is on pace for 66 goals and 280 hits. No-brainer for your fantasy squad, right?

Not so fast. While I would absolutely argue that Cotter is a shrewd pickup, it's not because he is going to push Auston Matthews for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

We are still in the early phase of the season in which small samples of hot streaks can make, well, Paul Cotter look like Gordie Howe. It's not going to sustain and it's not worth giving up actual fantasy potential to chase.

Should you pick him up? If the cost is a trivial bench spot and no waiver position loss, absolutely. But giving up something of value to chase bottom-six hot streaks is not a winning fantasy strategy.

But even if you do play in a deeper ESPN standard league, where Cotter's combination of goals and hits is definitely intriguing, there are other short-term speculative hits specialists you can make to add some physicality to your team. Cotter has 3.2 fantasy points from hits and blocked shots (FPHBS), which is good, but I'd argue there are even better options for your team once his 44% shooting percentage cools off.

Martin Pospisil, LW, Calgary Flames (rostered in 6.3%): Getting the same average ice time as Cotter per game, Pospisil has 2.0 FPHBS (in two fewer games) from 10 hits and two blocked shots. And his ice time with Jonathan Huberdeau has resulted in five points across three outings.

Mark Kastelic, C, Boston Bruins (rostered in 5.4%): Even though he exploded for three assists on Monday, ignore the points and bank the league-leading 19 hits and impressive (for a forward) five blocked shots across four games. Or consider his running-mate on the Bruins bottom line, as Johnny Beecher has nine hits and seven blocked shots.

Wyatt Kaiser, D, Chicago Blackhawks (rostered in 0.4%): Through shot blocking and hits, Kaiser has collected 2.8 fantasy points per game across his first two outings. He's probably the odd one out if rookie Artyom Levshunov joins the club when healthy, but there's still some time for Kaiser.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Seattle Kraken (rostered in 46.8%): Tolvanen isn't getting the premium ice time needed to star in fantasy, but he is using the time he is getting wisely. When playing bottom-six minutes, Tolvanen finishes his checks and gets in front of pucks (seven hits and seven blocks in three games.

But the same is true about any and all of the above players: When you are targeting hits and blocked shots, you can bargain hunt. Don't feel like you need Cotter because he is at the top of the goals and hits leaders at the moment. At the end of the day, it's his hits that will help your fantasy team - and you can get those from other sources.

Goalie notes

Vancouver Canucks in two games: Kevin Lankinen (51.7% crease share, 2.8 fantasy points, 95.9% available) and Arturs Silovs (48.3% crease share, -7.0 fantasy points, 88.5% available)

The Thatcher Demko injury sure looks like it has the potential to stretch into the season. With no one offering a firm timeline, weeks or months both seem to be on the table. With only two games played, there isn't enough here to advocate chasing either goaltender, but watch the returns in the coming week. If one of Silovs or Lankinen can seize the crease, they could be an extended run of value.

Dallas Stars in three games: Jake Oettinger (66.7% crease share, 18.4 fantasy points, 2.4% available) and Casey DeSmith (33.3% crease share, 12.0 fantasy points, 93.8% available)

Two shutouts in three games by the goaltenders is the kind of start you want to see from Stanley Cup contenders. The shutout from DeSmith cements him as a desirable handcuff in deeper leagues.

Minnesota Wild in three games: Filip Gustavsson (65.2% crease share, 9.8 fantasy points, 14.9% available) and Marc-Andre Fleury (34.8% crease share, -1.0 fantasy points, 37.0% available)

San Jose Sharks in two games: Mackenzie Blackwood (51.2% crease share, -2.0 fantasy points, 99.0% available) and Vitek Vanecek (48.8% crease share, 3.6 fantasy points, 99.3% available)

These two teams are here just to point out that we have yet to see Jesper Wallstedt or Yaroslav Askarov in the NHL yet this season. Both have dipped into the AHL to start, where Askarov already has a shutout. Both tenders of the future are looking like they will have relevancy later in the season -- if at all.

Pittsburgh Penguins in four games: Tristan Jarry (50.3% crease share, -2.4 fantasy points, 59.1% available) and Joel Blomqvist (49.7% crease share, 3.6 fantasy points, 99.2% available)

With Alex Nedeljkovic still on the IR, Blomqvist is making a case for more NHL action in his split of duties so far this season. Keep a close eye on the Pens this week to see who starts against the Sabres, Hurricanes and Jets.

Montreal Canadiens in four games: Sam Montembeault (75.6% crease share, 18.4 fantasy points, 45.5% available) and Cayden Primeau (24.4% crease share, -7.4 fantasy points, 99.6% available)

Don't get too lured in by the Montembeault stats, as 16.6 of those fantasy points came from his dazzling debut shutout against the Leafs. His two followup starts were 6.8 fantasy points and -5.0 fantasy points, which is closer to the mercurial output expected. That 16.6-point performance is tied for the 12th best fantasy game from a goalie since 2009-10.

Los Angeles Kings in three games: Darcy Kuemper (100.0% crease share, 1.6 fantasy points, 67.7% available)

Two steps forward, one big step back. Kuemper erased his Kings debut of 8.4 fantasy points against the Sabres by allowing precisely -8.4 fantasy points against the Senators on Monday. That said, it was an ugly contest and it has been reassuring to see the Kings give him all of the action so far. He's more available in fantasy than a proven starter on a playoff-hopeful team should be.

Power play notes

