DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Juuso Parssinen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The Avalanche also received a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft for forward Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in 2027.

Parssinen had two goals and three assists in 15 games with the Predators this season. The 23-year-old has totaled 16 goals and 26 assists in 104 career games over 2½ seasons with Nashville.

The 24-year-old Pavel, signed by Colorado as a free agent on March 30, 2023, after three seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato, has no points in two career NHL games with the Avalanche.