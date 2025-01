Open Extended Reactions

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig signed a four-year, $13 million contract extension Friday.

Greig, 22, was set to become a restricted free agent after the season. He is playing on the final season of a three-year, entry-level contract.

Greig has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in 37 games this season. He has totaled 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-4 rating in 129 career games since being selected by the Senators with the 28th overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft.