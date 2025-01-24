New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom will be out for weeks with a lower-body injury -- though it's not as bad as the team initially feared, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Markstrom was injured in Wednesday's game against the Bruins after Boston forward Justin Brazeau collided with him in his crease. Markstrom underwent imaging Thursday, and the team will provide an update Friday. A source said Markstrom's participation in February's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament for Team Sweden would be "a challenge." Sweden is dealing with other injury concerns too, as Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark and Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson also are sidelined.

Markstrom, 34, has been a steadying force for New Jersey in his first season with the team after a June trade from Calgary that involved a first-round pick and defenseman Kevin Bahl headed to the Flames. The Devils inherited the final two years of Markstrom's contract.

In 36 games, Markstrom has a 2.20 goals against average with a .912 save percentage and three shutouts. The Devils won Wednesday against the Bruins after Jake Allen came on in relief, and they sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 27-17-6 record. Allen also has been solid for New Jersey. In 15 games, the 34-year-old has a 2.66 GAA, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts.