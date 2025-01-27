Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been suspended two games without pay for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher on Saturday night.

Lilleberg, 23, received a minor penalty for the incident, which occurred in the second period of the Red Wings' 2-0 victory.

On Sunday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced the hearing had been set for Monday, and acted quickly in determining the punishment, which was announced Monday on the department's social media feed.

Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Lilleberg will lose $9,062.50, which will go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

The Lightning play host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.