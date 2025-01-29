Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle, the team announced on Wednesday.

Guhle was released from the hospital on Wednesday, one day after sustaining the injury while getting his legs tangled and falling into the boards during Montreal's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

"Where are we going to feel 'Guhls?' I think all over," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said after practice Wednesday. "He plays a lot of minutes 5-on-5, he kills penalties. I don't think it's one specific (area) but his presence is going to be felt, that he's not here, but it's not one guy that's going to replace him."

Signed to a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension prior to the season, Guhle has recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and averaged 21:14 of ice time in 44 games.

Guhle, 23, has totaled 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 158 career games since being selected by Montreal with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Also on Wednesday, defenseman Jayden Struble was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League. Struble has five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 games with the Canadiens this season.