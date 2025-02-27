Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

"He'll be out here for the next little while," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. "I don't know the time frame at this point, but that's that."

Bunting notched an assist in Pittsburgh's 6-1 setback to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. He has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) and a minus-18 rating in 58 games this season.

Bunting, 29, has totaled 210 points (90 goals, 120 assists) and a plus-10 rating in 326 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Penguins.