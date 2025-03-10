Top Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program. (0:19)

Florida Panthers top defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program.

The league's announcement Monday included that, per the collective bargaining agreement, the suspension came with a mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA program for substance abuse and behavioral health, where Ekblad will undergo evaluation and possible treatment.

Ekblad released a statement via the NHL Players' Association shortly after the suspension was made public.

"The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock," Ekblad said. "Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel. I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates."

The Panthers have only 18 regular-season games remaining. Ekblad's first career suspension will now keep him out until early in a potential first-round playoff series. Florida is in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Ekblad, 29, has anchored the Panthers' top pairing this season alongside Gustav Forsling, producing three goals and 33 points in 56 games. He has spent his 11-year career in Florida, helping the Panthers reach a Stanley Cup Final in 2023 and win a championship in 2024. Ekblad is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This is the league's first PED-related suspension since Nate Schmidt -- then with the Vegas Golden Knights -- received a 20-game ban.