Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday.

The 35-year-old forward has appeared in all 64 games this season, totaling 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists).

Backlund was injured during the first period of Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

He delivered a hit to Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini and appeared to be in discomfort. Backlund did not return.

Backlund has 555 points (211 goals, 344 assists) in 1,054 games since making his debut with Calgary in 2009.