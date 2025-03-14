Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk is considered week-to-week because of a lower-body injury, coach Scott Arniel announced Friday.

Pionk logged 16:18 of ice time in Winnipeg's 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday before exiting with the injury.

"[He] tried to get through it," Arniel said. "We do need him for the long run here, so as much as he wants to play, this is the right decision. ... If you have plans to play into June, you're going to need your roster. It's proven. There's injuries that happen, situations that happen, you're going to have to go deep [in the playoffs]."

Defenseman Luke Schenn, who was acquired at the NHL trade deadline on March 7, is expected to assume more responsibility in Pionk's absence.

Pionk, 29, has 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 66 games this season. He averages 22:09 of ice time per game.

He has totaled 254 points (43 goals, 211 assists) in 533 career regular-season games with the Rangers (2017-19) and Jets.