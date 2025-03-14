        <
          NHL playoff standings: Who wins the Central Division?

          • ESPN staffMar 14, 2025, 10:50 AM

          As has been the case for the past few campaigns, the Central Division includes multiple top-tier Stanley Cup contenders this season. Going simply by points percentage, the Central boasts the second- (Winnipeg Jets) and third-best (Dallas Stars) teams in the league, as well as the eighth (Colorado Avalanche).

          Those first two clubs face off Friday night (8 p.m. ET, NHL Network), with one additional matchup on the schedule (April 10 in Dallas). The Jets and Stars have split the season series thus far, and Winnipeg holds the No. 1 spot in the division, with 94 points and 37 regulation wins in 66 games. Dallas is not out of range to make a run at that spot, with 86 points and 35 RW in 64 games.

          Neither team wants to match up against Colorado in the first round, as the Avs loaded up (again) at the trade deadline, including deals for Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle. Colorado is at 81 points and 34 RW through 66 games and theoretically could catch the other two teams, but it would need losing streaks out of its opponents to make much of a dent. The Avs visit the Calgary Flames on Friday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

          How do the projections see this playing out for the rest of the season -- and beyond? Stathletes projects the three teams to finish in the exact same order: Jets (115.2 points), Stars (106.7) and Avalanche (103.0). But, of those three clubs, the Avs have the highest chance of winning it all (15.3%), followed by the Jets (8.8%) and Stars (2.4%).

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you keep track of it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Friday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
          Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
          Utah Hockey Club at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
          Ottawa Senators 6, Boston Bruins 3
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (SO)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, St. Louis Blues 3
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          New Jersey Devils 3, Edmonton Oilers 2
          New York Rangers 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Washington Capitals 0
          San Jose Sharks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 105.6
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 99.7
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 94.6
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 10.9%
          Tragic number: 34

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 85.8
          Next game: @ CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 33

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 13.7%
          Tragic number: 29

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 71.8
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 23

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 116.8
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 103.5
          Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 95.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 95.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 88.3
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 32.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 87.0
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 23.9%
          Tragic number: 33

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 83.3
          Next game: vs. EDM (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 12.4%
          Tragic number: 32

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 78.3
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 1.0%
          Tragic number: 25

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 77.2
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 116.8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 110.2
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 100.6
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 98.2
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 94.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87.1
          Next game: @ SEA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 26.6%
          Tragic number: 33

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 29.2%
          Tragic number: 31

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 73.0
          Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 60.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 11

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 107.2
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 101.2
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 98.4
          Next game: @ NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 91.0
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 29.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 22.1%
          Tragic number: 35

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 79.5
          Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 27

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 74.6
          Next game: vs. UTA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 22

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 55.1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 5

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Nashville Predators

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22

          6. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 21

          13. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23