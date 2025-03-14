As has been the case for the past few campaigns, the Central Division includes multiple top-tier Stanley Cup contenders this season. Going simply by points percentage, the Central boasts the second- (Winnipeg Jets) and third-best (Dallas Stars) teams in the league, as well as the eighth (Colorado Avalanche).
Those first two clubs face off Friday night (8 p.m. ET, NHL Network), with one additional matchup on the schedule (April 10 in Dallas). The Jets and Stars have split the season series thus far, and Winnipeg holds the No. 1 spot in the division, with 94 points and 37 regulation wins in 66 games. Dallas is not out of range to make a run at that spot, with 86 points and 35 RW in 64 games.
Neither team wants to match up against Colorado in the first round, as the Avs loaded up (again) at the trade deadline, including deals for Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle. Colorado is at 81 points and 34 RW through 66 games and theoretically could catch the other two teams, but it would need losing streaks out of its opponents to make much of a dent. The Avs visit the Calgary Flames on Friday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
How do the projections see this playing out for the rest of the season -- and beyond? Stathletes projects the three teams to finish in the exact same order: Jets (115.2 points), Stars (106.7) and Avalanche (103.0). But, of those three clubs, the Avs have the highest chance of winning it all (15.3%), followed by the Jets (8.8%) and Stars (2.4%).
There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you keep track of it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Calgary Flames
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Friday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
Utah Hockey Club at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Thursday's scoreboard
Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Ottawa Senators 6, Boston Bruins 3
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (SO)
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, St. Louis Blues 3
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
New Jersey Devils 3, Edmonton Oilers 2
New York Rangers 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT)
Los Angeles Kings 3, Washington Capitals 0
San Jose Sharks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 105.6
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 102.2
Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 99.7
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 94.6
Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 87.1
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 10.9%
Tragic number: 34
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 85.8
Next game: @ CAR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 33
Boston Bruins
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 83.2
Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 13.7%
Tragic number: 29
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 71.8
Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 23
Metro Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 116.8
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 103.5
Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 95.5
Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 95.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 88.3
Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 32.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 87.0
Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 23.9%
Tragic number: 33
New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 83.3
Next game: vs. EDM (Friday)
Playoff chances: 12.4%
Tragic number: 32
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 78.3
Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 1.0%
Tragic number: 25
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 77.2
Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.3%
Tragic number: 23
Central Division
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 116.8
Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 110.2
Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 100.6
Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 98.2
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 94.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 87.1
Next game: @ SEA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 26.6%
Tragic number: 33
St. Louis Blues
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 85.7
Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 29.2%
Tragic number: 31
Nashville Predators
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 73.0
Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 23
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 60.9
Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 11
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 107.2
Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 101.2
Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 98.4
Next game: @ NYI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 91.0
Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 29.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 89.6
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 22.1%
Tragic number: 35
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 79.5
Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 27
Seattle Kraken
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 74.6
Next game: vs. UTA (Friday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 22
San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 55.1
Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 5
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 17
3. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
4. Nashville Predators
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
5. Seattle Kraken
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
6. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 17
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 18
9. New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 23
10. Boston Bruins
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
11. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
12. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 21
13. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
14. St. Louis Blues
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
15. New York Rangers
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 29
16. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23