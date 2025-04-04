Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis forward Dylan Holloway left the Blues' 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period Thursday night because of a lower-body injury.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery had no additional information on the injury after the game.

"We'll have more, I'm sure, tomorrow," Montgomery said.

The team announced the injury during the first intermission and said he would not return to the game. It was not clear when Holloway was injured.

Holloway had eight shifts in the first period.

Holloway has been a driving force in the Blues' 11-game winning streak, which ties a franchise record. He has 26 goals and 37 assists in 77 games this season.

"Obviously, that's an elite player for us, someone who plays in all situations, and, you know, a really important piece to our team," forward Jake Neighbours said. "We had to focus on the task at hand. ... it sucked losing Dylan, and just hope he's OK."