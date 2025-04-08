Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will miss the final five games of the regular season with an upper-body injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice updated the veteran's status before the club's Tuesday home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The defending Stanley Cup champions play their final game of the regular season on April 15.

Bennett, 28, last played Saturday in a 3-0 road loss to the Ottawa Senators. He was not on the ice for Sunday's 2-1 road setback to the Detroit Red Wings, which extended an 0-4-1 stretch for the Panthers.

Bennett has a career-high 50 points (25 goals, career-high 25 assists) and 88 penalty minutes through 74 games this season.

He has 335 points (162 goals, 173 assists) in 689 career games with the Calgary Flames (2014-21) and Panthers. The Flames drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2014.