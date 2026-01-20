Jonathan Toews gets standing ovation in 'special' return to Chicago

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews took a deep breath and then laughed and shook his head in disbelief as the standing ovation continued for four-plus minutes.

"All right, all right," he said before taking another lap in front of the cheering crowd.

Toews returned to Chicago on Monday night with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, but it was clear that his first NHL city still counts him as one of its own.

Toews waved and patted his heart as he was showered with cheers and chants of "Jonny! Jonny!" during a timeout in the first period. It was his first game at the United Center since he signed with the Jets on July 1.

The 37-year-old center spent his first 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cup titles.

Jets center Jonathan Toews waves to the crowd in Chicago during the 1st period on Monday. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"To put your heart and soul into something and be able to have that impact and inspire people in that way is what makes our sport special," Toews said after Winnipeg's morning skate. "When people would come up to you and talk about where they were when you won one of the Cups, or whatever it was -- the story they want to share -- it gives people memories. It's something people in our city would bond over. It's pretty special to have those memories."

There was a noticeable buzz when Toews and the Jets took the ice for pregame warmups. There was a big cheer when he was introduced with the starting lineup and once again when he was shown on the videoboard during Canada's national anthem.

The Blackhawks showed a Toews highlight video during a break in the action with 12:23 left in the first. Dotted with No. 19 Toews jerseys and holding posters that read WELCOME BACK 19, the crowd of 19,894 stood and cheered throughout the tribute.

When the video ended, Toews jumped on the ice to acknowledge the ovation, and it just kept going as the rest of the Jets and the Blackhawks looked on.

Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft, one of the first big moments in the team's rise to the top of the NHL. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008.

Toews was part of a core group that helped Chicago put together the best stretch in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks also made it to the Western Conference finals in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game series.

"I'm just super thankful, really grateful. ... I'm always trying to be cognizant of the fact I was thrown into a really incredible opportunity," Toews said. "I'll give myself credit, I definitely had a lot of will, a lot of energy coming into my career as a young kid here in Chicago, but it was just a perfect storm. We had so many great players that were finding themselves and finding their careers at the same time."

The Blackhawks celebrated those Stanley Cup teams on Saturday night as part of the festivities surrounding the franchise's centennial season. Toews was able to catch up with a handful of his former teammates on Sunday, and Kris Versteeg and Andrew Shaw sounded the horn before the opening faceoff on Monday night.

Once nicknamed "Captain Serious" -- a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years -- Toews missed the 2020-21 season and part of the 2022-23 season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

The Blackhawks announced before their 2023 season finale that it would be Toews' last game with the team, and he was showered with cheers throughout a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.

"He's the one teammate I've ever had where you go out with him in public and people won't just say they're a 'big fan.' They'll almost give an emotional thank you to him," Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said. "They'll literally say, 'Thank you for making my life better.' That's what people will say to him."

After taking a couple years off, Toews is adjusting to life with Winnipeg in his return to the NHL. He scored in four consecutive games before he was kept off the scoresheet during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

"I think as time went along, I've been able to feel more comfortable and just find my game and settle in and find a role on this team," he said.