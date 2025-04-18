Alex Ovechkin keeps adding to his record total as he scores the 897th goal of his illustrious career. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin put on a show in the regular-season finale Thursday night, showcasing their greatness in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin finished his record-breaking season by netting his 897th career goal in the second period. Crosby, meanwhile, finished his 20th season in the NHL with a goal and an assist to push him past the 90-point barrier for the ninth time.

"[Crosby and Ovechkin] are two of the greatest players of all time," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "How fortunate are we that we get to see it up close and have for how many years now? The fact that they play in the same division is incredible because that rivalry between Washington and Pittsburgh, and between Ovi and Sid, has been so much fun just to witness up close."

Pittsburgh saluted Ovechkin with a video congratulating him on becoming the NHL's goal king. Ovechkin skated to center ice to acknowledge the crowd, which briefly broke out an "Ovi" chant, a sign of respect for one of the franchise's biggest rivals.

The Penguins' tributes to Ovechkin didn't end there. After the game, Crosby and Evgeni Malkin caught up with Ovechkin outside Capitals' locker room and gifted him with a Rolex.

The 73rd regular-season meeting between two of the game's biggest stars was the rare one without stakes. The Capitals clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs weeks ago. The rebuilding Penguins missed the postseason.

The Capitals will begin the quest for the franchise's second Stanley Cup on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

"We're just getting through the game, to be honest with you," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "Moving forward and getting ready for Montreal."

Bryan Rust scored twice to finish the season with a career-best 31 goals. His second goal came on an outstanding whip-around backhand feed from Crosby that gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots for the Penguins.

Ovechkin's goal Thursday night moved him three clear of Wayne Gretzky, whose career record he smashed earlier this month.

Ovechkin, 39, scored 22 goals in the final 31 games, and his 44 goals this season tied Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for the most in a season by a player aged 39 or older.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.