NEW YORK -- After Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL record-breaking 895th goal -- in vintage Ovechkin fashion, from his "office," on an old-school wrist shot -- he skated to center ice and belly flopped.

The celebration, the Washington Capitals captain said, was unplanned.

"Ice was bad today," he explained. "I fell."

After the iconic moment, Ovechkin's teammates swarmed him. The late-season game between the Capitals and New York Islanders paused for 25 minutes for an on-ice ceremony. Wayne Gretzky, the legend whom Ovechkin passed, made his way down; the Hall of Famer graciously followed the 39-year-old from one arena to the next as he closed in on his record, fulfilling a promise to be the first person to shake Ovechkin's hand afterward -- just as Gordie Howe, the previous record holder, had done for Gretzky in 1994.

As the league set up carpet on the ice, Ovechkin was focused on hugging each of his teammates. Ovechkin then fixated on finding his family, including his mother, wife and their two young sons. "Without them, it's basically, I don't know if I can reach this milestone," he said.

All the while, a video tribute played on the videoboard at UBS Arena on Long Island.

Those congratulating Ovechkin included a who's who of sports GOATs: Roger Federer, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Sidney Crosby, Derek Jeter, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

"To be honest with you, I didn't see it," Ovechkin said. "But the boys told me that lots of great people, great athletes support me and congratulate me. It's huge."

Alex Ovechkin addresses the crowd after setting the NHL record for goals. Jess Rapfogel/NHLI via Getty Images

As teammate Tom Wilson said earlier in the week, the attention on Ovechkin was unparalleled for their sport. "To try to think about what he's going through, the pressure, the entire game of hockey is on his shoulders right now. It's bigger than hockey," Wilson said. "And for him to handle that, to perform, to lead the top team in the league and still be such a fun teammate, it's really remarkable."

It's what makes Ovechkin, the NHL's new all-time leader in goals, a true original -- and perhaps the last man who will ever hold the title.

"They say records were meant to be broken," Gretzky told the crowd. "But I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that."

WHEN GRETZKY ECLIPSED Howe's mark 31 years ago, many around the sport believed that was it. Nobody would surpass The Great One, whose stat line was so outlandish over a 1,487-game career, that you could take away his final goal total (894) and he'd still be the league's all-time leader in points.

Gretzky, over the years, was known to say he was sure "somebody, somewhere will come along and break it." But few people believed it, especially as the game evolved. The average goals per NHL game during Gretzky's career was 6.93. Since Ovechkin's rookie season, the average is 5.72. But something was always different about Ovechkin, who was a surefire talent when the Capitals selected him No. 1 in 2004. Ovechkin scored two goals in his first NHL game and finished with 52 in his rookie season.

The "Alex Ovechkin Effect" in Washington, D.C., is undeniable. Since Ovechkin's rookie season (2005-06), hockey players in the Potomac Valley region have increased by 71%, according to USA Hockey statistics. To help meet the growing demand for access, the Caps have helped build or refurbish 14 outdoor inline rinks. Ovechkin used his platform for charity; in March he pledged a dollar amount equal to his career goal total to pediatric cancer for every goal he scored for the rest of his career.

His reach expands well past Caps fandom. Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley, who was born in Pittsburgh a year before Crosby's and Ovechkin's debut seasons, cites Ovechkin as his favorite player growing up. Canadiens winger Patrik Laine grew up in Finland idolizing the Russian winger. Even Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber admits he owned Ovechkin jerseys growing up.

"Ever since I was a young kid playing hockey," Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said, "he was always one of my favorite players to watch."

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Ovechkin closing in on the record was how players around the league universally cheered for him. After nearly every game this season, players have asked Ovechkin for a stick swap. Ovechkin obliges, in large part because he is a collector himself; it's believed he hopes to open a sports museum in Russia post-retirement. Ovechkin recently exchanged sticks with Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, who signed his stick for Ovechkin with the message: "Thanks for being a role model."

Crosby has long been pitted as Ovechkin's biggest rival; neither has won a Stanley Cup without eliminating the other. But the Penguins' captain gets emotional when talking about Ovechkin.

"That was a record probably everybody thought wouldn't be touched," Crosby said. "It's awesome for the game of hockey, and I'm loving the fact that I'm playing at this time and get to see it firsthand."

OVECHKIN WAS OFF to a torrid start this season, in which the Capitals surprisingly emerged as the top team in the league after successfully undergoing a retool on the fly. He scored 15 goals through his first 18 games before things came to a screeching halt just before Thanksgiving. The Capitals' captain had already scored twice against Utah in a Nov. 18 road game when Utah's Jack McBain cut through Washington's zone and got tangled with Ovechkin, who immediately fell to the ice.

The result: a broken left fibula. It was the first time in Ovechkin's 20-year career that he broke a bone.

"When that happened," goaltender Charlie Lindgren said, "everyone was kind of thinking to themselves whether or not it was going to be possible."

But Ovechkin is built differently. As he famously declared after avoiding injury from an errant puck in 2006: "I'm OK, Russian machine never breaks."