Alex Ovechkin has finally done it.

The Washington Capitals star set the NHL's goals record on Sunday with a second-period power-play tally against the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark.

Ovechkin tied the record after netting two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Gretzky set the goals record on March 23, 1994, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in his 1,487th game, while Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 games.

A video compilation that included LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Simone Biles led reactions to Ovechkin's milestone.

Sports world

EIGHT NINETY FIVE, ALL CAPS. Congrats to Alexander Ovechkin on breaking the NHL all-time goal scoring record. pic.twitter.com/T6iIoo5tya — Nike (@Nike) April 6, 2025

Ovechkin may have an incredible shot ... but his windup needs some work 😁 https://t.co/Ra7yzmdxPA pic.twitter.com/1vrO7pKLB2 — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

The new leader in all-time NHL goals scored, Alex Ovechkin 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uSDHQEzp7m — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 6, 2025

Local love

ALEX OVECHKIN HAS PASSED WAYNE GRETZKY FOR THE MOST CAREER GOALS IN NHL HISTORY‼️#Gr8ness | @Venture_Global pic.twitter.com/Jl3LMYqeVI — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2025

Around the NHL

THE GR8EST GOAL SCORER THE @NHL HAS EVER SEEN!



Congratulations Ovi! pic.twitter.com/SCGx5NSLEp — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 6, 2025

Congratulations, Ovi! 👏 — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 6, 2025