Alex Ovechkin has finally done it.
The Washington Capitals star set the NHL's goals record on Sunday with a second-period power-play tally against the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark.
Ovechkin tied the record after netting two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Gretzky set the goals record on March 23, 1994, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in his 1,487th game, while Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 games.
A video compilation that included LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Simone Biles led reactions to Ovechkin's milestone.
Sports world
Some greats recognizing #Gr8ness 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uaKFeBujnt— NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025
From one great to another, @TomBrady sends his congrats to Ovi! 🏈 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/cvoOShP9PJ— NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025
EIGHT NINETY FIVE, ALL CAPS. Congrats to Alexander Ovechkin on breaking the NHL all-time goal scoring record. pic.twitter.com/T6iIoo5tya— Nike (@Nike) April 6, 2025
Ovechkin may have an incredible shot ... but his windup needs some work 😁 https://t.co/Ra7yzmdxPA pic.twitter.com/1vrO7pKLB2— MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025
The new leader in all-time NHL goals scored, Alex Ovechkin 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uSDHQEzp7m— NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 6, 2025
Local love
ALEX OVECHKIN HAS PASSED WAYNE GRETZKY FOR THE MOST CAREER GOALS IN NHL HISTORY‼️#Gr8ness | @Venture_Global pic.twitter.com/Jl3LMYqeVI— x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2025
EIGHT TO INFINITY— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2025
8 @Capitals ∞ pic.twitter.com/y3qimlOhKR
THE GREAT 8 IS THE @NHL'S ALL-TIME GOAL LEADER 🚨🥅— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 6, 2025
Congrats @ovi8, you're the GOAT!! 🐐 @Capitals | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/XXTNyASqOR
The #Gr8Chase is complete!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 6, 2025
Congrats, @ovi8 👏 pic.twitter.com/7q0QoRDRiU
Around the NHL
An achievement for all-time.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 6, 2025
Congrats, Ovi!@NHL | #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/jP4pveR1Cq
From 88 to 8.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 6, 2025
Congrats, Ovi!#Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/ywvygcVQW3
Congrats, Ovi! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/BZCwMUGd2v— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2025
Absolute Gr8ness. 🏒👏— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 6, 2025
Congratulations, Ovi!@NHL | #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/lezUij9c1q
Congratulations, Ovi! 👏 https://t.co/QTs5GFttjG— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 6, 2025
THE GR8EST GOAL SCORER THE @NHL HAS EVER SEEN!— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 6, 2025
Congratulations Ovi! pic.twitter.com/SCGx5NSLEp
The Gr8est ever. Congratulations, Ovi! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/2Nfx5Bt6MR— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2025
Congratulations, Ovi! 👏— x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 6, 2025
Congrats on an amazing accomplishment, Ovechkin! https://t.co/49MYFpjOkB— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 6, 2025
The #Gr8Chase is complete.— x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 6, 2025
Congrats, Ovi! pic.twitter.com/IP3cp7lzwu
Gr8ness.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 6, 2025
Congrats on 895, Ovi! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/BN9fpiPV31
Witnessing Gr8ness!— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 6, 2025
Congrats, Ovi! pic.twitter.com/vJhvPJPP0z
Gr8ness achieved.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 6, 2025
Congrats, Ovi! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/18Qj4uXov7
Congrats, Ovi 👏 https://t.co/ruow3WjzJf pic.twitter.com/RqAmJisM02— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 6, 2025
The Gr8est ever. Congrats, Ovi! 👏 #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/Q7hlAfqdFZ— X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 6, 2025
From the Goalie 🐐 to the Goal 🐐@NHL | #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/kw0a19LuYH— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2025