        <
        >

          Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's goal record, sports world reacts accordingly

          play
          Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's goals record (3:27)

          Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for his 895th career goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record. (3:27)

          • ESPN staffApr 6, 2025, 06:36 PM

          Alex Ovechkin has finally done it.

          The Washington Capitals star set the NHL's goals record on Sunday with a second-period power-play tally against the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark.

          Ovechkin tied the record after netting two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Gretzky set the goals record on March 23, 1994, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in his 1,487th game, while Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 games.

          A video compilation that included LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Simone Biles led reactions to Ovechkin's milestone.

          Sports world

          Local love

          Around the NHL