Blue Jackets score 5 in second period in win over Islanders (1:58)

The New York Islanders announced that they aren't renewing the contract of president and general manager Lou Lamoriello after the team failed to make the playoffs this season.

The Islanders made the playoffs five times in his seven years but only made it as far as the conference finals in 2019-20. Before missing the playoffs this year, they were eliminated in the first round the past two years.

The most success came with former Capitals coach Barry Trotz behind the bench. Lamoriello signed him fresh off Washington's Stanley Cup win.

But Trotz was gone by 2022 and Lane Lambert and Patrick Roy followed.

Lamoriello, 82, was the general manager of the Devils from 1987-2015, winning three Stanley Cups. He moved on to the Maple Leafs where he helped rebuild that franchise, drafting Auston Matthews.

Lamoriello's Islanders teams were always competitive but couldn't get over the hump to make consistently deep playoff runs. This season was hampered by star Mathew Barzal playing in only 30 games because of a knee injury.

The team said that managing partner John Collins will lead a search to find the next general manager. The statement added:

"The Islanders extend a heartfelt thank you to Lou Lamoriello for his extraordinary commitment over the past seven years. His dedication to the team is in line with his Hall of Fame career."