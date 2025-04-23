Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh stated the obvious: The 6-2 humbling they suffered against the arch-rival Florida Panthers on Tuesday night was not how they wanted to begin the latest Battle of Florida.

"It's definitely a salty feeling in here. We didn't have a great start to this series like we talked about," the veteran said. "But we know we can be better. We've got another level and we'll find a way to get to that."

The Panthers took a 1-0 series lead by scoring six times on 16 shots against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. After Sam Bennett and Jake Guentzel traded goals in the first period, the Panthers scored four straight times -- including goals by Nate Schmidt and Matthew Tkachuk that were 14 seconds apart in the second period. Schmidt's goal was unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference by the Lightning, earning a delay of game penalty. Tkachuk scored on the ensuing power play to make it 4-1.

"Yeah, you've got to stop that bleeding," defenseman Victor Hedman said. "We give up that third one. The challenge that didn't go our way and we give up one right away. That's tough, but we got to make sure it stops there and not give up the fifth one as well."

Tkachuk, returning to the Florida lineup for the first time after being injured in February's 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his second of the game on the power play at 9:44 of the second period to make it 5-1 for the Panthers, en route to the 6-2 rout.

"You see him being able to step into a game and be impactful," Schmidt said of Tkachuk. "That's who he is. He's a playoff player."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who has won two of the three Battle of Florida playoff series against the Panthers, appreciated his team's effort despite the result.

"I love this team. They try. They're always trying, and they did that again tonight. Sometimes the results aren't there. Most nights they are," he said. "We can sit here and dissect this game all we want. The bottom line is we lost. Whether you lose 6-2 or you lose 1-0 in overtime, we lost the game. Turn the page and move on. Let's sit here in 48 hours or whatever it is and dissect that one. This one's over."

The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champion. Cooper noted that a number of his players were seeing their first playoff action in Game 1.

"We had a bunch of guys tonight playing their first playoff games, and I thought guys handled it fairly well. But in the end we gave up six goals," he said. "The series isn't won in one game, so there's a positive."

That said, it took just one game for the Panthers to flex on the Lightning defense and special teams, going 3-for-3 on the power play. One huge factor in that domination was an injury to Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, their best defensive forward and a key to their penalty kill. He left the game after taking two shifts in the second period. There was no update on his status after the game.

Game 2 is Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa.